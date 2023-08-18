scorecardresearch
Google announces new Transparency Center

San Francisco, Aug 18 (IANS) Google has announced a new ‘Transparency Center’ — a central hub for quickly and easily learning more about the company’s product policies.“The Transparency Center collects existing resources and policies, and was designed with you in mind, providing easy access to information on our policies, how we create and enforce them, and much more,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The company further mentioned that as the online threat landscape changes, its policies evolve, helping to prevent abuse on its platforms.And since the uses of the products differ, the company tailors its policies to each platform, aiming to create a safe and positive experience for everyone.

With the Transparency Center, users can learn about Google’s policy development process, how it enforces its policies, and view each policy by product and service.

“Some of our most important guiding principles are also available to view, including Google’s AI principles — first launched in 2018,” the tech giant said.

Users can also access the new central hub to read about the background of the company’s transparency reports.

Moreover, the hub has a dedicated page to help users find ways to report harmful content and make appeals across several of the services.

“Our appeals process aims to ensure due process, efficiency and transparency for users appealing our enforcement decisions,” the company said.

Last week, Google had announced the launch of ‘Project IDX’, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled browser-based development environment for building full-stack web and multiplatform applications.

The project currently supports frameworks, such as Angular, Flutter, Next.js, React, Svelte and Vue, and languages like JavaScript and Dart, with support for Python, Go, and others in the works.

