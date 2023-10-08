scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google, Apple stare at over $50 mn fine for in-app billing irregularities

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, Oct 6 (IANS) South Korea’s telecommunications regulator said on Friday it seeks to slap up to 68 billion won ($50.42 million) in combined fines against Google and Apple for their violation of the country’s in-app payment laws.

In August 2022, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) launched a probe into Google Play and App Store for their enforcement of certain in-app payment methods and other irregularities against app developers, reports Yonhap news agency.

Wrapping up the probe, the commission decided to impose a fine of 47.5 billion won on Google and 20.5 billion won on Apple based on the judgment that they violated the country’s revised Telecommunications Business Act by abusing their monopoly power to force local publishers to use their in-app billing system and unfairly postponing due evaluation of apps.

The commission also found that Apple’s policy imposing fees for domestic app developers constitutes a discriminatory act.

The KCC called on the two companies to implement corrective measures, saying that their practices are a “grave issue” as it could highly likely hamper fair market competition.

The commission plans to finalise the fine after listening to the opinions of the companies and going through due deliberation procedures.

Last year, the National Assembly passed a law that bans app store operators from forcing in-app payment systems on developers, making South Korea the first country in the world to introduce such curbs on in-app billing policies of Apple and Google.

–IANS

na/dpb

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung launches Galaxy SmartTag2 with Lost Mode, longer battery
Next article
Sony confirms data breach impacting thousands, personal data compromised
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US