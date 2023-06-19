scorecardresearch
Google-backed Adda247 acquires Veeksha to create 3D experiences for students

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Google-backed edtech platform Adda247 on Monday announced the acquisition of Veeksha for an undisclosed sum in order to create 3D experiences for students.

Based in Ahmedabad, Veeksha provides innovation to enhance learners’ experience by producing 3D educational content.

“With Veeksha, we plan to simplify complex concepts into simple 3D visualisations, virtual experiments, explanatory videos and ultimately lead students to perform better,” Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, Adda247, said in a statement.

With this acquisition, the edtech platform will offer interactive learning modules to their students to enable an in-depth understanding of concepts through better visualisations.

The acquisition will also lead to Veeksha being merged into Adda247 and have complete vision synergies.

“Adda247’s large user base along with our ability to create 3D visualised content can pave the way for exciting advancements in education with AR/VR,” Gaurishankar Singh, Co-Founder, Veeksha, said in a statement.

Veeksha creates immersive 3D Mathematics and Science content for new-age learners who prefer learning on digital devices.

According to the company, their immersive and experiential learning modules are cross-platform and can be used by teachers as well as students.

Together with Veeksha, the company said it will strengthen its position to cater to K12 & JEE/ NEET aspirants by providing the latest 3D/AR/VR experiential learning tools.

Currently, Add247 has 50 million monthly active users and a total of two million+ paid users.

In October 2022, the company raised $35 million from marquee investors like Google, WestBridge Capital, Infoedge and Asha Impact.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

