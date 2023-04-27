scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google blocks malware that steals key data from Chrome users

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 27 (IANS) In an effort to protect users from cyberattacks, Google has blocked the notorious CryptBot malware, which the company claims have stolen data from hundreds of thousands of Chrome browser users in the past year.

According to the company, CryptBot is a type of malware often referred to as an ‘infostealer’ because it is designed to identify and steal sensitive information from victims’ computers such as authentication credentials, social media account logins, cryptocurrency wallets, and more.

CryptBot then sends the stolen data to be harvested and eventually sold to bad actors to use in data breach campaigns.

Moreover, Google stated that the malware was spread through maliciously modified apps such as Google Chrome and Google Earth Pro. The malware has infected approximately 6,70,000 computers this past year and targeted users of Google Chrome to steal their data.

In response to recent CryptBot versions impersonating its browser software and mapping software, Google tracked the malware’s Pakistan-based distributors, identified the malware, and took action.

Following the filing of a legal complaint against several of CryptBot’s major distributors, the tech giant on Wednesday confirmed that it had obtained a temporary court order limiting the developers’ ability to spread the infostealer malware.

“Our litigation was filed against several of CryptBot’s major distributors who we believe are based in Pakistan and operate a worldwide criminal enterprise. The legal complaint is based on a variety of claims, including computer fraud and abuse and trademark infringement.

“To hamper the spread of CryptBot, the court has granted a temporary restraining order to bolster our ongoing technical disruption efforts against the distributors and their infrastructure,” Google said in a blogpost.

The order, granted by a federal judge in the Southern District of New York in the US, has allowed Google to take down current and future domains that are tied to the distribution of CryptBot malware.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
India smartphone market suffers highest ever Q1 decline at 19%
Next article
People with long Covid respond differently to vaccines: Study
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Harpreet, Jitesh knocks propel Punjab Kings to 214/8 against Mumbai Indians

News

Kriti Sanon is excited for poha, jalebis ahead of her Indore visit

Sports

Jason Roy fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Technology

Twitter a serious danger for traditional media to control the narrative: Musk

News

Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'

Technology

LinkedIn now has 100 mn members in India: Satya Nadella

Technology

Samsung's unionised workers to bring wage dispute to govt arbitration panel

Health & Lifestyle

Single dose of HPV vax up to 98% effective: Study

News

How Ben Affleck was inspired from a picture of his little brother wearing Air Jordans?!

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star as Gujarat pull off miraculous 7-run win over Lucknow

News

Watch ‘Harriet the Spy’ S2 trailer

News

Salman Khan gets mobbed after a fan tries to shake hands with him

Technology

Sundar Pichai bets big on infusing AI in Google Search engine

Health & Lifestyle

Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Vidyut Jammwal is a man on a mission to safeguard his country in 'IB 71' trailer

News

Badshah issues apology; says some parts of the song 'Sanak' will be changed

News

TV actors talk about their Eid celebration plans

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala FC begin campaign with 8-2 win over East Bengal FC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US