Google changing Android branding with 3D logo, modern look

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Google has announced to give its Android brand a new makeover, adopting “Android” with a capital A instead of all lowercase letters and updating the bug droid logo to a 3D avatar.

In addition to moving away from the lowercase stylisation of “android,” the company is elevating the Android logo by capitalising the “A,” adding more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google’s logo.

“While we’ve added more curves and personality unique to Android, the new Android stylisation more closely mirrors Google’s logo and creates balance between the two,” said the company.

These small but significant updates to the Android typeface will better communicate the relationship between Android devices and the Google apps and services, the company added.

“Our new visuals draw inspiration from Material design to complement the Google brand palette, as well as be adaptable. The refreshed and dynamic robot shows up where Android connects with people, community and cultural moments. It can reflect individual passions, personality and context,” said Google.

The company also announced to give the most recognisable non-human member of our Android community an entirely new 3D look.

The bugdroid — the face and most identifiable element of the Android robot — now appears with more dimension, and a lot more character.

“As a visual signifier of our brand, we wanted the bugdroid to appear as dynamic as Android itself. We’ve also updated the robot’s full-body appearance to ensure it can easily transition between digital and real-life environments,” the company informed.

The users will start seeing the new aspects of the brand identity, like the updated logo and 3D bugdroid, appear on Android devices and in more places starting this year.

Google is also introducing new updates for its Android apps including a new Assistant widget, support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility updates for the Lookup app.

–IANS

na/