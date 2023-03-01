scorecardresearch
Google Chrome's latest update extends MacBook battery life

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Tech giant Google has announced various updates to its Chrome web browser that will increase the battery life on MacBooks, extending the usage users can get from a single charge.

With improved systems like memory compression and JavaScript timers, MacBook users can now browse the web via Chrome and can watch YouTube videos for a longer period of time, reports The Verge.

In tests, a MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) was able to browse the web for 17 hours and play YouTube videos for 18 hours.

According to Francois Doray, a software developer for Chrome, these optimisations will also be applied to Windows, Linux, and Android devices in coming Chrome releases.

The company earlier didn’t provide any figures, so it is not possible to directly compare the battery life of the device before and after this upgrade, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux as well as Chromebooks.

–IANS

aj/prw/arm

