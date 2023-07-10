scorecardresearch
Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 10 (IANS) Google has announced that it is revamping the “first open experience” in Docs on Android devices.

Last month, the company had announced a more creation-focused experience when first opening the Sheets and Slides apps on Android devices.

Now, this is extending to the Docs app, “which will now start in edit mode,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

“Additionally, the formatting toolbar will be more visible, you will see an I-beam cursor, and tapping once exposes an on-screen keyboard unless a physical keyboard is attached.”

Also, the tech giant announced an option to insert a link and press the tab key to convert the link into a smart chip in Google Sheets.

Users can access this feature when they copy and paste email addresses or links to Drive files, Maps places or Youtube videos into a Sheet.

Meanwhile, last month, Google had announced that it was making ‘paginated mode’ default on Docs for Android.

This sets up the Google Doc with pages and page breaks in the app, enabling a more cohesive visual design between the web and mobile.

