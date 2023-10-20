scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google Drive will no longer require 3rd-party cookies to download files from Jan 2

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Google Drive will no longer require third-party cookies to be enabled to download files from January 2, 2024,, the search giant has announced.

Google Chrome and other browsers have begun phasing out third-party cookies in order to better protect user privacy.

“Starting January 2, 2024, Drive will start serving downloads without requiring third-party cookies,” the company said in an update.

If you have specific workflows in place that rely on Drive’s download URLs or use an app which relies on Drive’s download URLs, you’ll need to switch to the Drive and Docs publishing flows by January 2.

The change comes as Google prepares to disable third-party cookies by default in its Chrome browser, following similar action by Mozilla and Apple to enhance privacy.

“Serving downloads without requiring third-party cookies will work to improve usability, security, and privacy for Drive users,” said Google.

“For Workspace files (Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms file types) use the Google Docs publishing URL of the file,” the company added.

The change impacts all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.

In June, the company announced to end support for “Drive for desktop” on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and all 32-bit versions of Windows.

The company further said that users of a 32-bit version of Windows can still access Google Drive through a browser.

Meanwhile, the company had introduced a “search chips” feature for Drive, which allows users to filter by criteria like file type, owner and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

–IANS

na/

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Unicommerce eyes expansion into tier 2, 3 cities to empower more sellers: CEO
Next article
GlobalLogic appoints Srinivas Shankar as CBO, Head of Global Industries
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US