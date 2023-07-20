scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google in talks with journalists to help them write news stories via AI tool

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Google is reportedly in touch with journalists at prominent media houses to help them write news stories via its artificial intelligence (AI) model that can churn out proper articles.

The New York Times reported that Google has held discussions over the new AI tool with The Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp and even NYT, among others.

Google demonstrated the AI tool, reportedly called ‘Genesis’, for senior media executives presenting “responsible” technology that takes in facts and writes a news copy.

Some media executives were quoted as saying that “it seemed to take for granted the effort that went into producing accurate and artful news stories,” while another saw it as more of a personal assistant or helper.

A Google spokesperson said that in partnership with news publishers, especially smaller publishers, “we’re in the earliest stages of exploring ideas to potentially provide AI-enabled tools to help journalists with their work”.

For instance, AI-enabled tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles.

“Our goal is to give journalists the choice of using these emerging technologies in a way that enhances their work and productivity, just like we’re making assistive tools available for people in Gmail and in Google Docs,” said the company spokesperson.

These tools, however, are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating and fact-checking their articles, the company noted.

However, AI has so far failed to produce accurate information in several cases.

In June, Gannett, the largest publisher in the US, filed a federal lawsuit against Google for monopolisation of advertising technology markets and deceptive commercial practices.

The lawsuit seeks to restore competition in the digital advertising marketplace and end Google’s monopoly, which will encourage investment in newsrooms and news content throughout the country.

–IANS

na/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’
Next article
Seeking 'something substantial' after 'Bholaa', Arpit Ranka to play an antihero in 'Tavvai'
This May Also Interest You
News

Seeking 'something substantial' after 'Bholaa', Arpit Ranka to play an antihero in 'Tavvai'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’

News

‘Joker’ financier Bron Studios files for bankruptcy

News

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

News

Vansh Luthra to share screen with Emmy winner Jeremy Piven in 'The Performance'

Technology

Microsoft Teams getting AI-powered makeup filters

Technology

Manage risks associated with AI to boost $5 trillion economy goals: Experts

Technology

Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India Series with prize money of Rs 2 cr

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Swiatek lead entry lists; Djokovic set to return to Flushing Meadows first time since 2021

Technology

75% of Indian desk workers adopting AI to drive productivity: Report

Technology

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Windows

News

Taylor Swift to be the honourary mayor of Santa Clara

News

Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer

Technology

Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s

News

Humayun Saeed: There should be no barriers for love

Technology

Microsoft slashes 1,000 jobs, mostly in sales, customer services: Report

Sports

I tend to disagree with it, it’s a mistake: Steve Waugh slams Australian selection call for fourth Test

Sports

International cricket stars descend in Harare with inaugural Zim Afro T10 set to commence

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US