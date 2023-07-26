scorecardresearch
Google introduces new ways to search relevant information on women’s sports

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 26 (IANS) Just in time for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Google has introduced new ways to make it easier for users to find relevant information when searching for women’s sports.

“We’ve expanded coverage of women’s competitions in the information boxes you see at the top of the results page to include over 380 leagues. In the last year, we have added more than 110 leagues across women’s soccer, cricket and rugby, making it easier for you to keep up with your team’s latest scores and results,” Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Through partnerships with broadcasters and rights holders, the company said it has also been able to provide easy access to live streams and highlights directly from the Search results page, including the WNBA and UEFA Women’s Champions League, Women’s Premier League in India and Liga MX Femenil in Mexico.

Moreover, the company said its systems are taking into account increased tournament searches and other things to better understand what consumers are looking for.

As a result, Google will be able to surface characteristics relating to women’s leagues and current events.

The tech giant has also improved search results in gendered languages such as Spanish, German, and Hindi.

For instance, queries like “jugadoras de beisbol” (the feminine form of baseball players in Spanish) now return more gender-correct results.

“These improvements, coupled with a slate of new features on Search, will make it so everyone can access key information right when they need it,” Google said.

With this update, fans from around the world will be able to stay up to date on all the games by checking scores, following teams, getting real-time notifications, diving deeper with in-depth stats and even participate in some friendly competition with the Mini Cup Game on Search.

