Google launches Chromebook Plus with AI capabilities

Google launches Chromebook Plus with AI capabilities _ pic courtesy news agency

Google on Monday launched a new category of Chromebooks that offer double the performance, built-in Google apps and powerful AI capabilities. Chromebook Plus, at a starting price of $399, also offers Google Photos Magic Eraser and Adobe Photoshop on the web to help consumers boost their productivity.

People can order new Chromebook Plus laptops from major retailers in the US, starting October 8. In Canada and Europe, new Chromebook Plus laptops will be available starting on October 9.

“We’ve spent a lot of time listening to laptop users and have worked closely with our partners at Acer, ASUS, HP and Lenovo to build a guaranteed standard of performance that people can depend on to get what they need done. Today, we are announcing eight new Chromebook Plus laptops,” said John Maletis, Vice President, ChromeOS Product, Engineering and UX.

All Chromebook Plus laptops also come with a Full HD IPS display — which means you get a full 1080p HD experience.

There’s a 1080p+ webcam with temporal noise reduction for smoother, more lifelike video calls.

All Chromebook Plus laptops come with Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above, 8GB+ RAM and 128GB+ internal storage.

“We’re extending some of the premium features in Google Meet to Chromebook Plus, using the enhanced camera, processor and more to bring AI features directly into the OS on Chromebook Plus,” said the company.

