scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google Meet to soon let users create AI-generated background images

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 19 (IANS) Google has announced that it is testing a new feature in Meet, which allows users to create background images with artificial intelligence (AI).

The feature is in testing under Workspace Labs, which is a trusted tester program for users to try new AI features by invitation, the company said in a support page.

The Workspace Labs program is currently available to trusted testers in US English.

The new ‘Generate a background’ feature is available in Meet for desktop.

The tech giant also mentioned that generated images are for use only within Google Meet.

“Workspace Labs generated images are designed to bring your imagination to life in Meet, and may not represent real world situations,” it explained.

The company also warned to not provide any personal, confidential or sensitive information while using the feature.

To use the new feature, users have to open meet.google.com and select a meeting.

Then at the bottom right of the self view, click Apply visual effects> Generate a background.

There, users will be able to enter a prompt. For example, “Luxurious living room interior” or “A magical sunny forest glade.”

Moreover, users will be able to create an AI-generated background image during a meeting.

Last month, the tech giant had introduced a new quick action for Meet on web, which allows users to easily access popular features.

By hovering the mouse on top of their own video feed, users can access video effects such as immersive backgrounds or fun filters to bring more fun to their meetings and a reframing option to improve their visibility.

Users can also turn off the video feed from other participants using the quick action on their video.

This can be helpful when users want to focus their meeting view on just the presenter or hide participants with distracting video feeds.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Xiaomi teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'tested' to withstand 3 days under water
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan turns choreographer for ‘Beqarar Karke’ track in ‘Jawan’
This May Also Interest You
News

Shivin Narang to make OTT debut in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Criminal Minds'

Sports

‘Ban gaming, banish it, obliterate it from the face of India’: Gamer’s tongue in cheek response to Revenue Secretary

News

Tiger, Zahrah raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya's 'Love Stereo Again'

Technology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

News

Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

Sports

'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

News

'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life

News

Shah Rukh Khan turns choreographer for ‘Beqarar Karke’ track in ‘Jawan’

Technology

Xiaomi teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'tested' to withstand 3 days under water

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors warn against stomach acidity and OTC treatment

News

Zeenat Aman shares throwback picture with Rekha, ask netizens to help recollect the occasion

Health & Lifestyle

How your brain makes you avoid foods that cause allergy

News

Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘Bawaal’ promotions

News

Gujarat to host 69th edition of Filmfare awards in 2024

Technology

Apple ‘Swiped’ showcases how you can best secure your Mac from thieves

Technology

Able to workout only on weekends? Benefits are similar as daily exercise

Technology

Meta launches AI research community to address pressing challenges in AI

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US