scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google Meet users gets new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) Google has launched several new 360-degree video backgrounds for Meet users on Mobile for both iOS and Android.

“Meet users on mobile can use several new 360-degree video backgrounds. These backgrounds — which include a beach and a temple — use your device’s gyroscope to create a dynamic experience that moves with you,” Google said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

“Available on Android and iOS devices for all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google Accounts,” it added.

Moreover, the tech giant also launched another update in which developers can now include interactive widgets like checkboxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns in “Chat app cards” that are posted in the Chat message stream.

With this, users will be able to quickly modify information sent from Chat apps, such as, changing the assignee on a task card or changing the due date on a task card, and selecting or deselecting options on a card.

Last week, Google announced a new feature to its video-communication service ‘Google Meet’, which will allow users to include captions in a meeting recording.

The new feature will help make meeting recordings more useful and accessible for meeting participants.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Previous article
Twitterati slam Musk for allowing 2-factor authentication only for Blue users
Next article
Firefox gets hiding email addresses, listening to articles extension for Android
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for Kartik: Mumbai police share 'Punchnama' style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

News

Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: India win by six wickets, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish Australia (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US