Google Messages may soon get 'animated emoji' feature

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 10 (IANS) Google is reportedly testing an ‘animated emoji’ feature in the instant messaging application ‘Google Messages’.

It seems like animations only work when sending one emoji, reports Android Police.

So sending more than one emoji or even a combination of text and emoji will not trigger the animation.

This feature was first spotted by Reddit user BruthaBeige.

Also, Android expert Mishaal Rahman received a tip on the feature, with a user in the replies later revealing its existence.

“However, the feature doesn’t seem to be live for everyone, so it’s likely a region-restricted rollout at the moment,” the report said.

In March this year, the tech giant was reportedly working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI) for its instant messaging application.

Meanwhile, in January, it was reported that the company would bring a new feature to Google Messages which would allow users to create their own user profile.

