scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google no longer selling 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 16 (IANS) Tech giant Google has announced that it will no longer sell its eye-wearable device ‘Glass Enterprise Edition’.

Until September 15, 2023, the tech giant will continue supporting the eye-wearable device.

“After September 15, 2023, you will continue to be able to use the Glass Enterprise Edition device and existing software. No software updates from Google are planned,” the company said in a support page on Wednesday.

Also, the pre-installed ‘Meet on Glass’ application will not receive any support from the company after September 15 and the application might stop working at any time after that date.

“Google will continue to replace devices under the existing process until September 15, 2023. Please contact your distributor / reseller to submit a replacement request on your behalf,” it added.

The first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare in 2014. At $1,500, it had promised a new, bold era for information.

People, however, realised that the device was not yet ready to be part of their lives. There were safety and health concerns. The built-in camera raised privacy issues too.

Later, in 2019, the tech giant had launched the second edition of its eye-wearable device ‘Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2’, with improved camera, USB-C type port and safety frames.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Previous article
Real Madrid move into Champions League quarter-finals after Liverpool win
Next article
LLC Masters: Gayle fifty leads World Giants to three-wicket win over India Maharajas
This May Also Interest You
News

Jubilant Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after Oscar conquest

Technology

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US