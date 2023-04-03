scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google now testing Blue check marks for verified Ads

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Inspired by Twitter and Meta, Google is now experimenting with displaying blue check marks on certain search ads for advertisers who have been verified by Google Ads.

The Google Ads blue label features a blue circle with ridges and a checkmark inside it, reports Search Engine Land.

The Blue badges are part of the ongoing Google advertiser verification programme.

SEO analyst Khushal Bherwani first spotted the Google test for blue checkmarks for advertisers who are verified.

“Google now shows verified blue tick mark icon on sponsored. For verified business,” he posted on Twitter.

Google was yet to officially comment on the new feature for verified Ads.

The Blue badge can help the ad stand out from other ads that do not have the check mark, “potentially leading to higher click-through rates and conversions,” said the report.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US.

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the “Meta Verified” plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support.

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

In February, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta had announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
'He used his bouncer beautifully, gave us nothing to hit', says Shane Bond on Siraj's opening spell against MI
Next article
Meryl Streep could be a great villain in next 'John Wick' film, says Shamier
This May Also Interest You
News

Meryl Streep could be a great villain in next 'John Wick' film, says Shamier

Sports

'He used his bouncer beautifully, gave us nothing to hit', says Shane Bond on Siraj's opening spell against MI

News

Lady Gaga displays her vocal prowess, sings & dances during 'Joker 2' filming

News

Russell Crowe quips about starring in 'Gladiator 2' as buried corpse!

Technology

Blue badges still remain for legacy Twitter users as April Fool's Day passes

Technology

Jack Black wants to call Elon Musk's 'bluff' on removing Twitter verification ticks

News

Fusing culture & fashion: Karisma Kapoor poses with Tom Holland, Zendaya

News

Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai's CSMT, Gateway of India on 'unforgettable' first trip

Sports

Medvedev wins Miami Open title, fourth trophy of the season

Sports

CBA roundup: Jiangsu defeat Fujian, Zhejiang edge Jilin

Sports

Turmoil around Nagelsmann overshadowing Tuchel's perfect start

Technology

Tesla delivers record over 4.2L electric vehicles in Q1 2023

Sports

Chelsea sack Potter as first team coach

Sports

Milan destroy Napoli in Serie A

Sports

WSF celebrates 11 years of making a difference with T20 match

Sports

Bulgaria dominates Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

Technology

Google rolling out its topic filters to Search results on desktop

Technology

Microsoft to launch cheaper Xbox expandable storage cards: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US