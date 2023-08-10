scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google, OpenAI collabs with Biden administration for cybersecurity challenge

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 10 (IANS) The administration of US President Joe Biden is collaborating with four leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies — Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic — to launch a new cybersecurity challenge aimed at protecting the country’s critical infrastructure.

The “AI Cyber Challenge”, announced at the Black Hat US conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, is meant to pair experts with AI models produced by these four companies to develop systems to identify and fix software vulnerabilities, reports The Verge.

The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) will be hosting the challenge, which includes a $20 million prize pool for the best systems that could be used to protect government infrastructure ranging from transportation to electrical grids.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, software undergirds everything from public utilities to our financial systems,” Perri Adams, DARPA program manager, was quoted as saying.

“Cyber defenders are tasked with protecting a daunting maze of technology, and today, they don’t have the tools capable of security at this scale,” it added.

Moreover, the report said that the teams are expected to compete in a qualifying event next spring, with the winners going on to compete in a semifinal event at next year’s Def Con (a hacker convention held annually in Las Vegas).

The top five teams will compete in the finals, which will take place at Def Con 2025.

Prize winners will then be asked to open source their systems so they “can be used by everyone from volunteer, open-source developers to commercial industry,” Adams said.

Last month, Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic came together to form a new industry body designed to ensure the “safe and responsible development” of “frontier AI” models.

In response to growing calls for regulatory oversight, these tech firms announced the formation of “Frontier Model Forum” which will draw on the technical and operational expertise of its member companies to benefit the entire AI ecosystem and develop a public library of solutions to support industry best practices and standards.

–IANS

shs/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

News

Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic

News

From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

Technology

Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars

News

Rajini mania grips B'luru: 'Jailer' gets bumper opening in IT city, fans celebrate at wee hours

Technology

realme 11 5G: Stellar fusion of art and tech in smartphone design

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers find Covid causes mitochondrial dysfunction in heart, other organs

Technology

Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees

News

Rock icon Robbie Robertson passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

Sports

Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, says Prithvi Shaw after hitting mammoth 244

News

Kim Kardashian gets 'life-saving' MRI scan for over Rs 2 lakh

News

Kartik Aaryan blushes at getting proposed for marriage by a fan in Melbourne

Technology

VC firm Antler launches ONDC-focused venture platform with Nandan Nilekani

Sports

Canadian Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Ben Shelton in opener

News

Disney+Hotstar loses 12.5 mn subscribers as cricket becomes no-show

News

Fans are elated as Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ emerges as a blockbuster

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US