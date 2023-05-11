scorecardresearch
Google opens Bard AI to over 180 countries, including India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) After initially rolling out Bard in the UK and the US, Google has now removed the waiting list and opened the AI chatbot to over 180 countries and territories, including India — with more coming soon.

Apart from English, Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and the company said it’s on track to support 40 languages soon.

In addition, Google said that Bard will soon become more visible in both its responses and your prompts.

To make this happen, the company will bring Google Lens right into Bard.

“Let’s say you want to have some fun using a photo of your dogs. You can upload it and prompt Bard to ‘write a funny caption about these two’. Using Google Lens, Bard will analyse the photo, detect the dogs’ breeds, and draft a few creative captions — all within seconds,” Google said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company said that it will introduce new ways to fuel users’ imagination and curiosity by integrating the capabilities of Google apps and services they may already use, such as Docs, Drive, Gmail, Maps and others, right into the Bard experience.

In the coming months, Google will integrate Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, into Bard so users can easily and quickly turn their own creative ideas into high-quality images, which they can then edit further or add to their designs in Adobe Express.

The tech giant is also working to connect Bard with helpful Google apps and many more partners, including Kayak, OpenTable, ZipRecruiter, Instacart, Wolfram and Khan Academy.

–IANS

