scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google Photos may soon get cloud backup support for Locked Folder

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 13 (IANS) Tech giant Google is reportedly planning to add cloud backup support to the “Locked Folder” of its photo sharing and storage service ‘Google Photos’.

The new feature has been discovered in a hidden settings page in the application’s latest version, reports Android Central.

With the new capability, users will get a way to back up images and videos saved in Locked Folder.

Introduced in 2021, the space is meant to keep sensitive photos out of the users’ main camera roll.

Currently, the photos and videos locked behind the folder are not able to recover once the users’ phone is reset or the Photos application is uninstalled, the report said.

In September last year, a report mentioned that several Google Photos users had complained that their old photographs had been “corrupted”.

People began noticing that their years-old photos (over five years, approximately) had lines and deep cracks running through them.

Meanwhile, Google, last year, had also added new filters in Google Photos to help users show their skin in its true shade.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
Most Indians keen to explore virtual dating in Metaverse: Research
Next article
Researcher says PokerBaazi exposed users' information, platform denies data breach
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US