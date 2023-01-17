scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google Pixel Fold may feature 7.67-inch interior screen

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 17 (IANS) Tech giant Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone Pixel Fold will reportedly feature a 7.67-inch interior screen.

YouTuber Dave2D, who posts technology-related videos, published a video featuring a replica of the rumoured foldable Pixel made of plastic, reports The Verge.

It is expected to come with a 7.67-inch interior screen with thick bezels around 5mm.

The foldable smartphone is likely to feature a 5.79-inch outer screen which is a little shorter and wider than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Moreover, it is expected to have speaker grills at the top and bottom.

The device is likely to be revealed at Google I/O, the tech giant’s annual developer conference, in May this year, but some leaks suggest a fall launch, the report said.

In November last year, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May this year, alongside the Pixel Tablet.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants — Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

Some sources had claimed that the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the “usual Pixel-esque performance” and the Pixel flagship camera.

–IANS

aj/vd

Previous article
Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states
Next article
'My TV journey is about hard work not hardships,' says Kajal Chauhan
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Brand will be 'all-electric' in future, says Harley-Davidson CEO

News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

News

'My TV journey is about hard work not hardships,' says Kajal Chauhan

Sports

Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states

Sports

My father said 'Test has the real challenges': Ishan Kishan recalls moment of his maiden Test call-up

Sports

We should not put too much pressure on Suryakumar, says Yusuf Pathan

Sports

Aus Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini in five-set thriller

News

NTR Jr chills with Team India cricketers, wishes them good luck

News

Margot Robbie risks wardrobe malfunction at 'Babylon' Sydney premiere

Technology

Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meetings'

Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series vs NZ

Technology

Google working on Apple's AirTag competitor

News

'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' brings forth stories of Indian pulp movie industry

News

'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

Technology

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages

News

'Avrodh' actor Umar Sharif gets candid about working in 'Kuttey'

News

Rihanna 'loves being a mom' and is 'obsessed' with her 8-month-old

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US