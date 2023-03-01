scorecardresearch
Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out the fall detection feature to all Pixel watches.

The fall detection feature uses motion sensors built-in to the users’ watch and on-device machine learning to determine if the wearer took a hard fall, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Also, it will call emergency services if the user doesn’t move or responds within 30 seconds.

“You can turn the feature on in the ‘Updates’ page on the Watch Companion app or directly on the Pixel Watch in the Personal Safety app,” it added.

The tech giant further mentioned that Pixel watches know the difference between taking a hard fall and performing a “vigorous physical activity” because of the company’s machine learning algorithms and “rigorous testing.”

“We trained this process using a broad variety of human and simulated fall data and other motion patterns to accurately detect real falls and minimise potential false alarms,” it added.

In October last year, Google had launched a portfolio of Pixel products, that included the very first Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.5, and mentioned that “Fall detection (coming in 2023) can sense if you’ve taken a hard fall, connecting you to emergency services and even auto-dialing if you’re unresponsive.”

In 2018, with the launch of the Watch Series 4, Apple had introduced similar fall detection technology.

–IANS

aj/dpb

