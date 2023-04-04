scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google quietly limits file creation in Drive

By News Bureau

San Francisco, April 4 (IANS) Tech giant Google has quietly limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive, reports The Verge, citing sources.

According to Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer, this change aims to “maintain strong performance and reliability” and will help prevent “misuse” of the company’s systems.

Richendrfer further mentioned that when the users reach the limit, they will receive a notification and also that users can contact Google support to address the issue.

Although five million files might seem absurd for one person to upload, some users have actually exceeded that number.

As reported by many users, it seems that the tech giant did not alert the affected users about the newly implemented limit before it took place, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the tech giant had introduced a “search chips” feature in Drive, which will allow users to filter by criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

–IANS

aj/uk/

Previous article
S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over 1 mn footfalls in 164 days in Japan
Next article
FIFA launches new mobile game called 'AI League'
This May Also Interest You
News

Samantha denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

News

Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows

Technology

FIFA launches new mobile game called 'AI League'

News

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over 1 mn footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Sports

Magnus Carlsen loses on first day of Chessable Masters

Technology

US jury orders Tesla to pay $3.5 mn to worker over racial abuse

News

Riya Sharma recalls her phase of no work and slipping into depression

News

'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests periodic boosters to keep Covid-19 in check

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels, picture takes over the internet

News

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Yentamma Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

Technology

Apple may launch AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

News

Salman Khan, Venkatesh with Ram Charan do revamped version of ‘Naatu Naatu’ hookstep for ‘Yentamma’

News

Actor Sanjeev Jotangia wants to be successful like Amitabh Bachchan, Kishore Kumar, Rafael Nadal

News

Anushree Mehta: 'Mrs. Undercover' celebrates homemakers across the globe

Technology

VC firm BlackSoil raises over $25 mn in fresh capital

Technology

iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US