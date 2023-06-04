scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from Web Store

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 4 (IANS) Google has removed 32 malicious extensions from the Chrome Web Store, totalling 75 million downloads, that could alter search results and push spam or unwanted ads.

According to BleepingComputer, the extensions included legitimate functionality to keep users unaware of the malicious behaviour, which was delivered in obfuscated code.

In an analysis of the PDF Toolbox extension (2 million downloads) available from the Chrome Web Store, cybersecurity researcher Wladimir Palant found code that was disguised as a legitimate API wrapper.

The researcher explained that the code allowed the “serasearchtop[.]com” domain to inject arbitrary JavaScript code into any website the user visited.

Moreover, the report said that abuse possibilities range from inserting advertisements into webpages to stealing sensitive information.

However, the researcher did not observe any malicious activity, so the code’s purpose remained unknown.

The researcher also discovered that the code was set to activate 24 hours after installing the extension, which is typical of malicious intent, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Google has blocked the notorious CryptBot malware, which the company claims have stolen data from hundreds of thousands of Chrome browser users in the past year.

According to the company, CryptBot is a type of malware often referred to as an ‘infostealer’ because it is designed to identify and steal sensitive information from victims’ computers such as authentication credentials, social media account logins, cryptocurrency wallets, and more.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New low-cost clip can monitor BP using your smartphone's camera
Next article
Football: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Health & Lifestyle

New low-cost clip can monitor BP using your smartphone's camera

News

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

Sports

Michael Vaughan advises Australia to follow Ireland's lead and target Jack Leach in Ashes

News

Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

Technology

Microsoft adds new phone photos feature in File Explorer

News

OTT platforms warned

News

'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani in 'Yodha'

Sports

WTC Final: India begin practice at The Oval for marquee clash against Australia

Health & Lifestyle

US to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage

Sports

No anxiety leading into the Ashes, very comfortable with what I'm doing right now: Stuart Broad

Technology

WhatsApp to bring iPad support as companion device

Technology

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

Health & Lifestyle

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

News

'Asur 2' creator reveals show didn't have writers' room initially

Sports

LPL: Looking forward to have a great experience with Colombo Strikers, says Babar Azam

Sports

McCollum wanted to bat with protective boot to help McBrine hit a hundred, reveals Balbirnie

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US