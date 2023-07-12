Google rolling out feature to let users negotiate time directly in Gmail

San Francisco, July 12 (IANS) Google is rolling out a new feature on Gmail that allows users to negotiate time directly in the email service.

“We’re adding a feature into Gmail that helps you find convenient 1:1 meeting times with others much quicker,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Tuesday.

This feature will be helpful for users when scheduling time with customers, partners or people in their organisation whose Google Calendars are not visible to them.

“While composing an email, you will see a new Calendar icon with all Calendar-related actions consolidated and easily discoverable.”

There is an option with which users can offer times when they are free.

“You can select and insert proposed meeting times directly from your calendar into the email without leaving Gmail,” the company said.

Then the recipient of the email can review the proposed times and select one directly from the email to automatically get an email with a calendar invite.

With another option, users can create an event to schedule a meeting and share the event information back in the email.

“Starting the flow opens up a calendar event creation on the right with the recipients and title pre-filled from the email,” the tech giant added.

Then an event summary will automatically be inserted into the email body for easy sharing.

Earlier, this option was available in the three-dot menu on top of the email conversation view.

–IANS

aj/prw