Google rolling out Q&A moderation feature in Meet

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 4 (IANS) Google has announced that it is rolling out a Q&A moderation feature in the video communication service, Google Meet.

The feature allows meeting hosts to review and approve questions before they’re shared with meeting attendees, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

Question moderation can be used for meetings and in-domain live streams, on web and mobile devices.

This feature will help to make sure that questions are appropriate and on topic before they are shared broadly with meeting participants.

Moreover, it does not have admin control, the company said.

The feature will be off by default and can be turned on in the host controls “Meeting activities” section.

Last month, the company had announced that iOS users can now include audio when sharing their screen using Google Meet.

The ability to include audio when sharing screen will roll out for Android later this month.

The tech giant also announced that it was testing a new feature that allows Meet users to create background images with artificial intelligence (AI).

The feature was in testing under Workspace Labs, which is a trusted tester program for users to try new AI features by invitation.

The company warned to not provide any personal, confidential or sensitive information while using the feature.

In June, Google had rolled out a new companion mode check-in feature in the video communication service.

Rather than being represented in a meeting just by the conference room users are in, room check-in helps to make sure that everyone in the meeting can see their name and be aware of their presence.

–IANS

