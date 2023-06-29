scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google rolling out Q&A, poll features to Meet live streams

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 29 (IANS) Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out the Q&A and poll features to live streamed Meet meetings.

“If you’re live streaming a video meeting, meeting hosts can now enable the Q&A and poll features,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

Earlier, these features were only available in traditional Meet meetings.

“Expanding these features to live streamed meetings will help take your meetings to the next level with a more feature-rich, collaborative experience.”

The Q&A feature in Meet provides an easy way to better engage audiences and help them get their questions answered, both at work and in school.

Educators can use Q&A as a structured way for students to ask questions on class content and get answers from teachers. On the other hand, businesses can use this feature to help make meetings more inclusive, allowing everyone to ask questions. Also, participants can submit and upvote their favourite questions without disrupting the flow of the call.

Polls are a way to quickly gauge the pulse of the audience. Users can use polls to identify topics that need more discussion or test understanding of the meeting content.

“This means business users can easily get real-time feedback from their colleagues, teachers can quiz remote students to ensure they’re absorbing the material, and sales teams can make their sales presentations to prospective customers more engaging and interactive,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia

Sports

Global Chess League: Top women GMs Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more GCL-like events for women

News

After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

News

Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere

News

Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Eye on title, relegation battles in mini-tournament in Antwerp

News

Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Giddh’ qualifies for Oscars

Technology

Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month

Technology

Why type A blood is linked to higher risk of Covid infections

News

Abdu Rozik to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house as wildcard contestant

Technology

Indian researchers find evidence of ultra-low frequency gravitational waves

Sports

Major League Cricket: Experienced panel of match officials in place for the inaugural season

News

‘Adhura’ trailer packs a punch with supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets

Health & Lifestyle

Yohashala opens in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow

News

Anil Kapoor's bucket list includes 'doing more theatre'

News

Prajakta Koli: ‘Neeyat’ was everything that I imagined and more

News

NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, others invited to join Academy as members

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch commercial flight service today

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US