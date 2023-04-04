scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

By News Bureau

San Francisco, April 4 (IANS) Google has announced that it is rolling out “speaker separation” in its video-communication service ‘Google Meet’ for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices.

When the feature is turned on, users will hear the audio of other participants from different directions based on their position on the screen, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

“This makes it easier to distinguish different speakers and hear where they’re coming from for a more immersive, dynamic experience.”

Moreover, this feature does not have admin control.

Last month, the company had announced that it was rolling out new features to its video-communication service, including the ability to allow admins to provide custom background images for their users.

Also, the tech giant was rolling out “External” labels for Meet participants, which indicates those participants who are external to the meeting host’s domain.

In February, Google had launched several new 360-degree video backgrounds for Meet users on mobile for both iOS and Android.

–IANS

aj/prw/ksk/

Previous article
Chris Hemsworth tries to fight his way out of riot in 'Extraction 2' teaser trailer
Next article
Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams
This May Also Interest You
Technology

iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

Sports

IPL 2023: It will be a selection headache with De Kock joining the team, says Morkel on Mayers' scintillating form

Sports

IPL 2023: I can't fill Bravo's shoes; just trying to pick his brains, says CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande

News

Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Bathukamma Song Lyrics starrring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

Technology

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

News

Actress Dia Mirza pulls BMC's ears, wants Mumbai to breathe 'Clean Air'

Technology

Why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

News

Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot

News

Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'

Technology

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams

News

Chris Hemsworth tries to fight his way out of riot in 'Extraction 2' teaser trailer

Technology

India smart TV market grows 28%, homegrown brands capture 24% share

Technology

NASA names 1st woman, man of colour for 2024 Moon mission

News

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to ‘Dil Le Gayi Le Gayi’ from Dil Toh Pagal Hai in this viral video

Sports

Struggling Espanyol name Luis Garcia as new coach

Technology

BYJU's all set to raise $500-$700 mn led by top VC firms

Technology

Google introduces new travel features in Search

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US