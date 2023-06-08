scorecardresearch
Google rolls out new features to Meet's picture-in-picture mode in Chrome

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 8 (IANS) Tech giant Google is rolling out new features to Meet’s picture-in-picture mode in Chrome.

“We’re updating the Google Meet picture-in-picture experience to be more engaging and feature-rich,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

Directly from the picture-in-picture window, users can now raise their hand, turn captions on and off, access flexible layouts, and more.

Earlier, users were only able to turn their camera or microphone on and off or leave the meeting from the picture-in-picture window.

“Our new picture-in-picture experience provides greater flexibility when screen sharing or navigating to a relevant screen for a more dynamic experience,” the company said.

The updated picture-in-picture mode is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Meanwhile, last week, the tech giant Google had started to roll out a new viewer mode in its video communication service, which allows users to select “Everyone is a viewer” when creating their Calendar invite.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as “viewers” will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

–IANS

aj/kvd

