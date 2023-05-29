scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google searches asking about sexuality, gender skyrocketed 1,300% since 2004

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 29 (IANS) Online searches by users on Google for phrases questioning their own sexuality and gender identity, including ‘Am I gay’ and ‘Am I lesbian’, skyrocketed by 1,300 per cent since 2004, a new report has shown.

The findings published by the market research firm Cultural Currents Institute collected Google Trends data from January 2004 to this month for questions related to sexual orientation and gender identity across the US.

Among the five search terms considered — ‘Am I gay’, ‘Am I lesbian’, ‘Am I trans’, ‘How to come out’, and ‘Nonbinary’ — a significant upward trend is observed across the US.

According to the report, Utah, a state with traditionally ‘conservative social values’, tops three out of five search term categories — ‘Am I gay’, ‘Am I lesbian’, and ‘Am I trans’ since last May.

“This might indicate a significant underlying questioning of identity among its Internet users, possibly driven by the conflict between personal feelings and societal expectations,” the report said.

“These tensions between public life and web searches are common in Utah, where we recently shared data indicating that searches for ‘VPN’ surged after the website PornHub blocked the state,” it added.

Moreover, the report mentioned that Oklahoma had the highest search volume for the phrase ‘How to come out’ in the previous year, followed by West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Kentucky.

Kentucky ranked second-lowest in the four categories that measured equality.

The report further added that the historical search volume for the term ‘Nonbinary’ was limited but gaining search traction. Since last May, Vermont has had the highest search volume for the term.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Giroud's header sends Milan past Juve and into Champions League
Next article
India plans to have more 2nd Gen NavIC satellites
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India plans to have more 2nd Gen NavIC satellites

Sports

Giroud's header sends Milan past Juve and into Champions League

Sports

Leicester, Leeds down on dramatic last day in Premier League

Sports

Espanyol down on penultimate day of La Liga season

Sports

Botafogo stretch lead in Brazil's Serie A

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play in India

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup hockey: India thrash Thailand 17-0, progress to semifinals

Sports

French Open: Muchova knocks out Sakkari; easy start for Sabalenka; tough test for Tsitsipas (round-up)

Sports

Pro League 2023: Great Britain men consolidate top spot with first win over Belgium since 2018

Sports

ICC Chairman Barclay, Chief Executive Allardice to meet Najam Sethi in Lahore next week

Sports

Hockey: Uttar Pradesh Hockey wins title in Sub-Junior Men's National Championship

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Alonso to win Monaco GP despite late drama caused by rain

Sports

Wrestling mess: Bajrang Punia alleges 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos of detained wrestlers

Sports

IPL 2023: Final between CSK and GT moved to reserve day after rain forces washout (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Final between CSK and GT moved to reserve day after rain forces washout

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Over 700 detained, FIR registered against organisers

Sports

French Open: Tsitsipas quells Vesely challenge in four sets in first-round clash

Sports

Wrestlers' wrangle: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US