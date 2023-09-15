scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google searches for 'Sell iPhone' skyrocketed 370% after iPhone 15 launch

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Online searches for ‘Sell iPhone’ on Google skyrocketed by a whopping 370 per cent in the UK on September 12 following the Apple event and new iPhone 15 launch, a new report showed on Friday.

The tech experts at NoDeposit.guide analysed Google search data over the past few days and came out with the finding.

“If you’re looking to upgrade your current iPhone or jump up a new generation, Apple’s Trade-in scheme is a notable option, and we expect it to be a popular service over the next few months,” said Ian Harper, a spokesperson for NoDeposit.guide.

“In the case of the rise of Google searches, it will be interesting to see the use of the service compared with selling on somewhere like eBay, if consumers can get a better price for their old iPhone or a new one,” he added.

Apple offers a trade-in scheme for all iPhone editions down to the iPhone 7.

Apple at the event debuted the new iPhone series with four models — iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max — that come with industry-leading features.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

–IANS

shs/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rajveer Deol, Paloma dance off to new 'Dono' track 'Agg Lagdi'
Next article
Foxconn 'offering' higher hourly pay for workers making Huawei phones than iPhones
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US