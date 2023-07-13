scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google sees huge opportunities for future of AI in S.Korea

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, July 13 (IANS) US tech giant Google has seen great potential for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in South Korea, as it has chosen Korean as its priority service language besides English for its AI-based chatbot, Bard, a senior company official said on Thursday.

“With Bard launched in Korean in 2023, this is one of the many opportunities that lie ahead,” Yossi Matias, vice president for engineering and research at Google, said during the AI Week conference, co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT and Google, held in southern Seoul.

“I’m excited for the opportunities presented right here in Korea,” he added, reports Yonhap news agency.

When unveiling an upgraded version of Bard in May, Google said users can use the chatbot in Korean and Japanese along with English, before making Bard available in 40 more languages by the end of the year.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Korea and Japan are interesting regions with “cutting-edge IT technology.”

Led by homegrown tech companies like Naver and Kakao, South Korea is one of the leading countries that are actively developing new technologies, including AI.

Naver, the country’s top online service provider, is set to launch an upgraded version of its hyperscale AI platform, HyperCLOVA X, tailored for the Korean language, later this month.

Its rival Kakao also has plans to release its own AI chatbot in the second half.

“A lot of work can be achieved in partnership with the government, with other companies and with other developments,” said Matias, the Google vice president. “I think that the opportunity here is to partner together with the ministry and those in the ecosystem to interact.”

Google said it runs several research and development programs in collaboration with Korean companies, startups and researchers, like the Google for Startups programme, as part of its strategy to create an AI-friendly ecosystem in the country.

Earlier, Google joined hands with South Korea’s NCSOFT Corp. to develop a new language model fit for the game developer’s products.

“You can actually create value by having more companies, more entrepreneurs, more developers, more parties, to interact, find new ideas, learn from each other,” he said. “I hope that with this event, we’re going to open more opportunities for collaboration, hopefully encourage and inspire more people to actually do the work in the space.”

For the parliamentary move to regulate AI development and products in South Korea, the Google official agreed it is necessary for AI to be overseen by the law.

“We are thinking that AI is something we need to consider in a very responsible way,” he said. “As our CEO said more than once, AI is too important not to regulate and too important not to regulate well.”

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Generative AI making waves in medical device industry: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Generative AI making waves in medical device industry: Report

News

Last Minute India's 'Jaane Anjaane' is about the transformative process of caving in to love

News

Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause

News

For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Technology

New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness

Technology

100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman

Technology

Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' now available in 9 Indian languages

Technology

Xbox introduces voice reporting feature

Technology

Man jailed for 3 years for leaking Samsung's edge panel tech to China

News

'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' lead the pack at 2023 Emmy nominations

Technology

Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars

Sports

Vinesh Phogat is in deep trouble! NADA issues notice for whereabouts failure

Technology

Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Player Development Programme might unearth talents like Haris Rauf in Zimbabwe, says Durban Qalandars coach Mansoor Rana

Technology

Garmin announces new smartwatch series with AMOLED display in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film’s ticket

Technology

Special prayers at the Moon God Temple in TN ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission

News

'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US