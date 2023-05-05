scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Google will unfold a new era of smartphones in the companys history next week, with its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold will be announced during the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10.

The company did not divulge much details but released a brief teaser video that shows a full-size outer display on a phone that opens up similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold.

The camera bar on the back of Pixel Fold is almost similar to other Pixel devices.

“The first foldable phone engineered by Google. Keep me updated about devices, news, tips, and offers from the Google Store — including the new Pixel Fold,” reads the brief description on Google online store.

The Google store allows interested parties to sign up for more information once it’s officially revealed on May 10.

According to reports, Pixel Fold is likely to be a 5.8-inch phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch tablet.

It’ll reportedly have a Google Tensor G2 processor and may cost over $1,700.

Earlier, famous leaker Evan Blass posted some leaked images on Twitter, showcasing a large screen on the outside and an even larger screen within, signalling a significant advancement in foldable display technology.

The phone might feature a 9.5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the inner display, also could rate IPX8 water resistance and feature USB type-C 3.2 gen 2, according to reports.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants — Porcelain and Obsidian (black).

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990
Next article
Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Sports

Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990

News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

News

Director Kushan Nandy on working with Nawazuddin again: There's a kind of brotherhood we share

News

Nothing like this seen before: 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is explosive & addictive! (IANS Rating: ****)

News

Ridhi Dogra: As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves

News

Emily Ratajkowski waiting for 'right' woman to date

News

Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

News

Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Technology

Apple set quarterly record in India, country at a tipping point: Tim Cook

News

JLo vows to walk out on Affleck if she ever found out he had cheated

News

Christina Ricci admits she was 'so obnoxious' as child star

News

Jane Fonda opens up on her struggle with body dysmorphia

News

Courteney Cox shows daughter damaged skin on her chest to warn against sunbathing

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 2 Covid deaths in a day

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR register thrilling five-run win over SRH, keep their hopes live

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US