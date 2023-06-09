scorecardresearch
Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report

San Francisco, June 9 (IANS)

San Francisco, June 9 (IANS) Tech giant Google is reportedly testing an on-demand cinematic effect feature in the photo sharing and storage service ‘Google Photos’.

The option to create cinematic photos on-demand has appeared to some users, reports Android Police.

The cinematic photo creator is available under the ‘Utilities’ option in Google Photos’ Library tab.

With the new feature, users can select a photo and specify the duration of the resulting video, and the app will create a slow-motion zoom animation of that chosen image.

Moreover, the quality of the effect will depend on the chosen image.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the tech giant had rolled out its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ‘Magic Eraser’ tool in Photos for Google One subscribers– both Android and iOS– and all Pixel users.

The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo-bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them.

Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase and the tool will make them disappear.

