scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google testing redesigned Photos app

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) Google is testing a new version of the photo sharing and storage app ‘Google Photos’.

The reliable Google News Telegram channel shared some screenshots of the redesigned app, reports Android Police.

The company is currently rolling out the update to a small batch of Photos users.

“It’s hard not to notice the disappearance of the bottom navigation bar in these screenshots,” the report said.

Moreover, the current Search tab receives a separate circular floating button to the right in the new version.

The Sharing option which is available on the bottom bar in the current iteration of Photos, has been relocated to the top right of the screen, to the left of the profile image.

The Google Photos logo is also relocated to the top left instead of the centre of the screen.

Earlier this month, the company had added 12 new video effects to the editing suite of Google Photos.

The new effects include Dust Max, Black and White Film, Light Leak and more, reports Android Police.

These effects add a personal touch to the users’ videos.

The Poster effect makes the video appear like folded paper, while the Layouts effect offers a neat block-by-block look to the selfie videos.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was testing an on-demand cinematic effect feature in its photo sharing and storage service.

The cinematic photo creator was available under the ‘Utilities’ option for some users in Google Photos’ Library tab.

With this feature, users can select a photo and specify the duration of the resulting video, and the app will create a slow-motion zoom animation of that chosen image.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT: U Mumba TT face Dabang Delhi TTC as knockout race intensifies (preview)
Next article
IND vs WI: Mukesh's debut is a great success story for our domestic cricket, says Dinesh Karthik
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IND vs WI: Mukesh's debut is a great success story for our domestic cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

Sports

UTT: U Mumba TT face Dabang Delhi TTC as knockout race intensifies (preview)

Sports

Time for a revamp: BCCI's approach should center around fresh blood post WTC disappointment

News

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘work, medical restrictions kept him away’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego Comic Con

News

'Oppenheimer' bucks global numbers, leaves 'Barbie' far behind in the box office

Technology

New variant of AsyncRAT malware 'HotRat' spreading via free, pirated software

News

'Oppenheimer' Bhagavad Gita reading sex scene angers Indians: 'This is a Direct Assault on Religious Beliefs'

News

Shweta Tripathi cried on first day in make-up of an acid attack survivor for 'Kaalkoot'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

News

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour

News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US