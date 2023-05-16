scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google to delete all personal accounts inactive for 2 years

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Google on Tuesday said it will delete personal accounts and their content that haven’t been used or signed in for at least 2 years.

The company said it will purge the content in inactive accounts within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos.

While the policy took effect on Tuesday, it will not immediately impact users with an inactive account and the earliest the company will begin deleting accounts is December 2023.

“The policy only applies to personal Google Accounts, and will not affect accounts for organisations like schools or businesses,” Ruth Kricheli, VP, Product Management at Google, said in a statement.

The update aligns Google policy with industry standards around retention and account deletion and also limits the amount of time Google retains the unused personal information.

“If an account hasn’t been used for an extended period of time, it is more likely to be compromised. This is because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven’t had two factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user,” Google explained.

Google’s internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have 2-step-verification set up.

This means that these accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam.

“To reduce this risk, we are updating our inactivity policy for Google Accounts to 2 years across our products,” said the company.

“We will take a phased approach, starting with accounts that were created and never used again,” it added.

Before deleting an account, Google will send multiple notifications over the months leading up to deletion, to both the account email address and the recovery email (if one has been provided).

As previously announced, people will need to specifically sign in to Google Photos every 2 years to be considered active.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: There's a lot of pride at stake for us, says DC Assistant Coach Agarkar ahead of PBKS clash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: There's a lot of pride at stake for us, says DC Assistant Coach Agarkar ahead of PBKS clash

News

Nikhil skips meeting Amit Shah to avoid controversy over 'Spy'

Sports

Winners get Rs 2 lakh as cash prize in Global Chess League's inter-school chess tournament

Sports

Hockey: With players doing well in camp, men's chief coach Craig Fulton rearing to go for Pro League

News

Salman to Raftaar, 23rd IIFA promises yet another Bollywood extravaganza

News

Adivi Sesh meets Kovind on first anniversary of 'Major'

Sports

'Faking': Know how Deepak Bhoria won bronze in Men's World Boxing Championship!

News

Sunidhi Chauhan: 'I sing from my heart, I know nothing else'

News

Manoj Bajpayee unveils 'Sahara Tu Mera' song teaser from 'Sirf Ek Bandaa…'

News

Month before 'Adipurush' release, Prabhas shares stunning new poster

News

Manoj Bajpayee rehearsed his Sirf Ek Bandaa… monologue 100+ times

News

'Kacchey Limbu' took Radhika Madan back to her childhood

News

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' makers release first song by Arijit Singh

Health & Lifestyle

WHO cautions on use of ChatGPT, Bard in healthcare

Technology

Vaishnaw launches portal to track, recover lost mobile phones

Health & Lifestyle

Hypertension a silent killer, lifestyle modification key to manage: Experts

Sports

Champions League: All on the line as Real Madrid prepare to face Man City in semis

Sports

Italian Open: Djokovic downs Norrie to reach 17th consecutive quarterfinals in Rome

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US