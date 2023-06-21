scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google to let users respond to access requests for Workspace files easily

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 21 (IANS) Google has introduced a new file access experience to make it easier for file approvers to respond to pending access requests across Google Workspace.

Currently, when users request access to a file, the approvers receive an email with the option to share the file or decline the request.

“With this update, users can review and respond to requests from within the file. Approvers will see a notification dot on the ‘Share’ button if they have a pending access request and a new banner at the top of the sharing dialogue,” Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Moreover, the company said that the approvers can continue to respond to access requests through the existing emails that are sent when users request access to files.

If the “Notify” checkbox is selected when an approver responds to a request, the user who requested access will receive an email with the status of the request.

The new update is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Meanwhile, Google will soon open up early access to the artificial intelligence (AI) notebook ‘Project Tailwind’.

The tech giant first previewed ‘Project Tailwind’ last month as an “AI-first notebook”, reports 9To5Google.

Tailwind is a demo of the PaLM application programming interface (API) which can help “anyone synthesising information from many different sources” that they specifically choose.

–IANS

shs/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
TN Health Dept to organise 100 medical camps on June 24
Next article
Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project
This May Also Interest You
News

Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept to organise 100 medical camps on June 24

News

Neha Dhupia practised pre natal yoga during her pregnancy

News

Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'

News

'Lust Stories 2' trailer blends lust with humour to paint a quirky picture

News

Vidya Balan turns detective to solve mysteries in 'Neeyat'

News

T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins showed antidote to Bazball approach is ice in the veins, says Justin Langer

Technology

7 firms to recall over 320,000 vehicles over faulty parts

News

‘Adipurush’ makers change Bajrang’s ‘tere baap ka’ line

News

Farzan Faaiz's 'Dil Baazaan' is a fresh melody that will enter listeners' hearts

Technology

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Technology

Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup

News

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

News

Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan make garba moves in ‘Sun Sajni’

Technology

YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US