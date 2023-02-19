scorecardresearch
Google to soon migrate Calendar, Assistant Reminders to 'Google Tasks'

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Tech giant Google has announced that it will soon migrate Reminders from Google Calendar and Google Assistant to Google Tasks to create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google.

For personal accounts, this migration will appear starting March 6, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Friday.

“If you’re a Google Workspace customer with the Tasks service ON in your organisation, your end users can voluntarily migrate beginning April 12, 2023.”

With the change, users will be able to see and manage all of their to-dos in one place – Tasks.

Users will be able to leverage features in Tasks such as organising to-dos with multiple lists and adding descriptions for extra organisation.

“Reminders created in Keep will not be migrated to Tasks – they will still be available in Keep, but they will no longer be displayed in Google Calendar once the migration is complete,” the company mentioned.

In September last year, the tech giant had announced that it would soon be simplifying its task management solutions by migrating Assistant and Calendar Reminders to Google Tasks.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Meta gives thousands of workers 'subpar' performance ratings, more layoffs likely
UP DyCM orders probe as patient goes missing from hospital
