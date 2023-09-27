scorecardresearch
Google turns 25, Pichai shares Doodle thanking firms' product users

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Born on September 27, 1998 — Google, a technology giant, is celebrating its 25th birthday today by going back in time and sharing how they were born.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, on the anniversary of the tech giant, shared a Doodle on X, thanking users of the company’s products.

“Happy 25th birthday @Google! Thanks to everyone who uses our products and challenges us to keep innovating and to all Googlers!,” Pichai said.

Founders Sergey Brin and Larry (Lawrence) Page met as doctoral students in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ‘90s.

They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place. The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine.

Google’s first office was a rented garage when Brin and Page moved their operations out of their dorm.

Both founders are now among the world’s wealthiest people, and Google’s products are used by billions of people worldwide.

Google is still a near-essential part of the average internet user’s life today, with the company’s name having entered the popular lexicon over the years.

In 2006, Google was added as a verb in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which defined it as “to use the Google search engine to obtain information on the World Wide Web”.

Google search is available in over 150 languages and more than 190 countries.

