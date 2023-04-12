scorecardresearch
Google TV adds over 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 12 (IANS) Google has introduced a new live TV experience, letting users browse more than 800 free TV channels across multiple providers in 10 languages, including Hindi.

“We’re integrating access to free channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly into the Live tab, alongside the existing lineup of channels from Pluto TV. We’re also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without even downloading or launching an app. In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX,” Google said in a blogpost.

Users can also tune in to channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

Moreover, users can also use the Live tab to see YouTube TV or Sling TV, or over-the-air channels if they have a premium live TV subscription from them.

The new live TV experience will be available on all Google TV devices in the US, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.

In addition, the company plans to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.

–IANS

shs/svn/

