scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google will delete accounts that remain inactive for 2 years from Dec 1

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Google on Saturday sent emails to its billions of users, saying the company updating the inactivity period for a Google Account to two years across all its products and services.

This change starts rolling out now, and will apply to any Google Account that’s been inactive, “meaning it has not been signed into or used within a two-year period”.

An inactive account and any content in it will be eligible for deletion from December 1, 2023, the tech giant said.

These changes do not impact you unless you have been inactive in your Google Account for two years or have not used your account to sign in to any Google service for over two years.

“While the changes go into effect today, the earliest we would enforce any account deletion would be December 2023,” said Google.

If the account is considered inactive, Google will send several reminder emails to both users and their recovery emails (if any have been provided) before the company takes any action or delete any account content.

“These reminder emails will go out at least 8 months before any action is taken on your account. After a Google Account is deleted, the Gmail address for the deleted account cannot be used again when creating a new Google Account,” said the company.

The simplest way to keep a Google Account active is to sign in to the account at least once every two years.

If you have signed in to your Google Account recently in the past two years, your account is considered active and will not be deleted, said the company.

–IANS

 na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals

Health & Lifestyle

New rapid blood test to detect 18 infectious, inflammatory diseases in kids

News

Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

News

Mohit Malik on 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' launch: 'The jitters never change'

Sports

To get ourselves so close to winning after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit: Barry McCarthy

Technology

ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study

News

Debutants Rajveer Deol, Paloma's love story 'Dono' set for Oct 5 release

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden brush aside Australia to claim third place

Sports

Question mark hangs over India’s future crop of chess players

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor's weekend playlist includes 'Ya Ali'; calls it 'magic'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty drops quirky ‘This Barbie is South Indian’, hilarious

News

Sudhanshu Pandey will celebrate his birthday by performing 'Maha Rudrabhishek'

News

When actor Vipin Sharma felt the loneliest

Technology

Study shows prostate cancer drug may help fight Covid-19, variants

News

Did Katrina Kaif finish entire ‘Made in Heaven 2′ in 1 go!?

News

Nikki Sharma on Teej: 'I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva'

News

Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

News

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan present a ‘drunken act’ on KBC 15

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US