scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google working on 'Bluetooth Distance Measurement' API

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 19 (IANS) Google is reportedly working on a new ‘Bluetooth Distance Measurement’ application programming interface (API), which will help users to measure the distance between their smartphone and connected devices.

This feature was first spotted by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman and the company has already started to add code for it to the Android open source project (AOSP), reports AndroidPolice.

However, it will not provide accurate distance measurements, but it is likely to be able to tell users whether their phone is more or less than one meter away from connected Bluetooth devices.

The new API is expected to use Bluetooth Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) to measure the distance between users’ smartphones and connected devices.

Users might have to wait until Android 14 at the earliest for the API’s full debut, the report said.

Last week, the tech giant had announced that it is bringing new features to smartphones that have not got operating system updates in years.

The company released a tool called the ‘Extension Software Developer Kit’ (Extensive SDK), which allows developers to use features such as Android 13’s new photo picker in applications running on some Android 11 and 12 versions.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
VC investment in India to remain sluggish in Q1 2023
Next article
Rakhi Sawant detained by Mumbai police, FIR filed by Sherlyn Chopra
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISL: Odisha FC sign Aniket Jadhav from East Bengal FC on a permanent deal

Technology

Microsoft plans six more data centres in Hyderabad

Sports

Hooda supports protesting wrestling players, seeks action against culprits

Technology

Musk to lay off more Twitter employees

Technology

Microsoft hardware vertical to take biggest hit in layoffs

Technology

85% of organisations hit by ransomware in past 12 months: Report

Sports

Nothing-to-lose mentality almost got us over the line: Santner on Bracewell giving India a mighty scare

Technology

Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple

Technology

SC refuses to stay CCI order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google

News

Anushka Merchande: My home is a testament to my love for books

News

Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi to star in 90s remake of ‘Achha Sila Diya’

News

Shahid Mallya's 'Sohna Lagda' is an ode to old school love

Technology

Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this year

Technology

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation

News

PVR books PAT of Rs 12.93 crore for Q3

Sports

This game has given me a lot and I don't want to relax, MI Emirates' Imran Tahir opens up on his game, CR7 celebration

Sports

India Open: Injury forces Chirag-Satwik pair to withdraw from the second-round clash (Ld)

Technology

Swiggy likely to lay off up to 10% of employees after performance review

Technology

Apple may not bring design changes to 2024 Mac Mini

News

Mumbai Police detain actress Rakhi Sawant for ‘objectionable’ posts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US