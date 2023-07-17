scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new ‘Connected Flight’ mode for Android devices.

The information was revealed by a new patent from the company which appeared online, reports Android Authority.

According to the patent, the feature will work on phones, tablets and laptops.

It seems to be able to recognise when the user is on a plane. If triggered, the device will automatically switch to Aeroplane mode and return to normal mode once it determines that the user is landed.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections are expected to be supported with the feature whichwill likely adapt the Wi-Fi settings to the particular type of connection the aeroplane will accept.

However, if it notices that the battery is low or that the network quality is poor, it might disconnect from the network.

It appears that pressure changes, ultrasonic signals, a plane’s Wi-Fi signal and the booking activity for travel would work as potential triggers, the report said.

According to the patent, the process happens “in response to having determined that the sensor has detected information indicating that the mobile computing device is located on the aeroplane”.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
Next article
Sonam Kapoor hails ‘insanely talented’ Alcaraz from Wimbledon’s Centre Court
This May Also Interest You
News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam Kapoor hails ‘insanely talented’ Alcaraz from Wimbledon’s Centre Court

Technology

Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US