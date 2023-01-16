scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 16 (IANS) Google is reportedly working on low-charging notifications for styluses which will be included in its existing Fast Pair feature.

This indication came from the new code which was discovered inside the latest Google Play services update, reports AndroidPolice.

Multiple strings labelled with “fast-pair-stylus” were found inside the aforementioned Play services update for Wear OS.

The strings highlighted three low-battery notifications that are likely to appear to users when the battery is beginning to dip.

The first is a basic low battery indicator which will advise users to “Consider charging soon”.

This will be then followed by another notification when the battery of the stylus has dipped even more and the last notification is likely for when the stylus is just about to give up which will include the caption “Charge now”.

This inlines with rumours that the Google Pixel Tablet is expected to be released alongside a stylus, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the tech giant might soon help users to find their misplaced Fast Pair accessories even when they are offline.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions
Next article
Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Over 6K customer accounts breached, admits Norton LifeLock

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of 'Tu Shaayar Hai'

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of 'Tu Shaayar Hai'

News

Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Technology

ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

Sports

No Barca or Madrid in La Liga as Real Sociedad strengthen grip on third place

News

CCA2023: Cate Blanchett's advice is to stop the televised horse race of it

Sports

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma, Atalanta demolish Salernitana

Sports

Gavi inspires Barcelona to Spanish Supercup triumph over Real Madrid

Sports

'I think I played very solid today': Jannik Sinner cruises through Melbourne opener

Sports

Aus Open: Gauff, Pegula and Raducanu power into second round

Sports

Arsenal extend lead in Premier League as Man Utd claim derby bragging rights

Sports

Chennaiyin FC sign 19-year-old talented defender Bikash Yumnam

News

Arjun Kapoor hopes to continue surprising people with each performance

News

Ram Gopal Varma retorts to Naga Babu over tweets; critics allege YSRCP allegiance

News

Post ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Farah Khan Kunder hosts burger party for ‘two favourites’ Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik

News

Siddharth Anand: Directing Shah Rukh Khan is a responsibility and it’s even greater now

Sports

'Different Level': AB de Villiers hails Kohli's sensational performance against Sri Lanka

Technology

91 tech companies lay off over 24K employees in Jan to date

News

Richard E. Grant to host BAFTA film awards ceremony

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US