scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 6 (IANS) Google has said that it is aware of the Pixel Watch’s backplate falling off issue and it is working to identify its cause.

“We’re aware of a very small number of Google Pixel Watch users having an issue with the glass on the back of the watch. We’re working to identify its cause and rectify the situation as quickly as possible,” the tech giant said in a statement to Android Police.

Last week, some Google Pixel Watch owners had reported that their watch’s backplate was randomly falling out.

Taking to Reddit, several users reported this issue.

The majority of the users had claimed that when they took the Pixel Watch out of the charging puck, the back fell off.

This suggests that there might be a problem with the glue holding the watch’s back and case together.

In March this year, some Pixel Watch users had reported that their alarms had been going off late because of a bug.

While one user said that their alarm for 7 p.m., set as a reminder to give their son milk, had been going off late for the last few days.

Another said that their alarm had gone off a few minutes before or after the set time.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Whoever adapts better with conditions will win the match, feels Virat Kohli
Next article
WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta

Sports

WTC Final: Whoever adapts better with conditions will win the match, feels Virat Kohli

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

News

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

News

Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films

News

'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

Health & Lifestyle

Covid variant, severity determines cardiac dysfunction later

Technology

SpaceX Dragon enroute to ISS with 7K pounds of cargo, blueberries

Technology

India's Azista BST's satellite to be orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in June

Technology

Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web

Sports

WTC Final: Boland to feature in Australia XI, confirms Pat Cummins

News

Sidharth Malhotra says ‘can’t wait to meet Katha’ as he showers love on wife Kiara

Health & Lifestyle

Australian influenza cases increase as winter approaches

Sports

Ashwin calls Dravid's speech after Bangladesh Test a key moment of the WTC cycle

Technology

Apple announces iOS 17 with new Journal app, better autocorrect

Sports

KSSM Shooting Championship: Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold

Sports

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket in traditional attire in temple complex in Kanchipuram

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US