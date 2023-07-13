scorecardresearch
Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' now available in 9 Indian languages

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Google on Thursday announced the latest update to its AI experiment ‘Bard’, which includes support for over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages.

“Starting today, Bard will be available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu,” Google said.

The tech giant has also expanded Bard’s access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe.

Bard is now available in over 230 countries and territories.

Google is also launching new features to help users better customise their experience, boost their creativity and get more done, including the ability to add images in Prompts, listen to Bard’s responses out loud, and easily adjust Bard’s response to be longer, shorter.

“Starting today, users can listen to Bard’s responses in over 40 languages. This is especially helpful if users want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. Simply enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers,” the company said.

Moreover, users can also now change the tone and style of Bard’s responses to five different options — simple, long, short, professional or casual.

This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon.

Further, the company is also adding new ways to pin and rename conversations with Bard in over 40 languages to help users increase their productivity.

When users start a conversation, they will now see options in the sidebar to pin, rename, and pick up recent conversations.

In addition, Google is bringing the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard.

Users can now upload images with prompts and Bard will analyse the photo to help them, whether they want more information about an image or just need help coming up with a caption.

–IANS

shs/prw

