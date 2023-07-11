scorecardresearch
Google’s AR software leader quits over company’s ‘unstable commitment'

San Francisco, July 11 (IANS) Mark Lucovsky, Google’s Senior Director of Engineering responsible for the operating system (OS) and software platform’for augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR) devices, has resigned over the company’s “unstable commitment and vision”.

Lucovsky tweeted on Monday: “I have decided to step away from my role at Google, where I was Senior Director of Engineering, responsible for OS and software platform for AR and XR devices. The recent changes in AR leadership and Google’s unstable commitment and vision have weighed heavily on my decision.

“Moving forward, I am eager to explore opportunities that allow me to further advance Augmented Reality technology and its intersection with generative AI.

“I approach the next chapter with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”

According to Lucovsky’s Linkedin profile, before becoming the leader of the OS team for AR at Google, he worked at Facebook for four years where he was the general manager of Oculus VR.

In February this year, Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of labs, had also announced his departure after working 18 years at the company.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant had killed its plans for the AR glasses codenamed ‘Project Iris’.

