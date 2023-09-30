scorecardresearch
Google's Bard may get 'Memory' feature to keep details about you

AI chatbot and ChatGPT rival Bard might get a new “Memory” feature that will remember important details about you and your preferences, media report said.

Google's Bard may get 'Memory' feature to keep details about you _ pic courtesy news agency
Google’s generative AI chatbot and ChatGPT rival Bard might get a new “Memory” feature that will remember important details about you and your preferences, media report said. According to an early version of Bard’s UI viewed by 9to5Google, the feature will let the AI chatbot keep track of specific details you share with it and use them to improve future results.

This means that you won’t need to remind Bard that you avoid eating meat, or that you have two kids — when prompting for recipes or vacation suggestions.

Moreover, the report said that from the Memory page, you’ll be able to add new preferences.

This same page, presumably, will allow you to delete memories that are incorrect or undesirable.

To maintain privacy, a toggle on the left side of the screen will allow you to quickly and easily turn off Bard’s Memory.

This should make it simple to start conversations that aren’t based on memories, such as demonstrating Bard to a friend or asking the chatbot about topics you’d prefer it didn’t remember the next time, the report explained.

Meanwhile, Google has released a more capable version of Bard that now integrates with Google apps and services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels for more helpful responses.

The company said that it has also improved the “Google it” feature to double-check Bard’s answers, and expanded access to more places.

