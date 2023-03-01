scorecardresearch
Google's client-side encryption now available for Gmail

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Google has announced that “client-side encryption” mode is now generally available for Gmail globally to customers with Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus.

“Client-side encryption for Gmail is now generally available for Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers. For customers currently enrolled in the beta, your experience will not change,” Google said in a blogpost.

Client-side encryption will take the encryption capability to the next level by ensuring that customers have sole control over their encryption keys — and thus complete control over all access to their data.

Moreover, the company said that the users can now send and receive emails or create meeting events with internal colleagues and external parties, knowing that their sensitive data (including inline images and attachments) has been encrypted before it reaches Google servers.

It also mentioned that the service will not be available to users with personal Google accounts.

The tech giant has also rolled out the option to use the feature for several of its other Workspace apps, such as Drive, Docs, and Meet.

The company also announced that Google Calendar now has client-side encryption, allowing companies to add additional security to the description and attachments of events.

–IANS

shs/svn/

