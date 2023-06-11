scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google's generative AI platform 'Vertex' now available to everyone

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 11 (IANS) Google has announced that generative AI support on the Vertex AI platform is now generally available.

This provides Google Cloud customers access to the company’s latest platform capabilities for building and powering custom generative AI applications.

“With this update, developers can access our text model powered by PaLM 2, Embeddings API for text, and other foundation models in Model Garden, as well as leverage user-friendly tools in Generative AI Studio for model tuning and deployment,” the company said in a blogpost.

Model Garden allows users to access and experiment with foundation models from Google and its partners, with over 60 models available and more to come.

Also, Vertex AI offers a full ecosystem of tools to help builders tune, deploy, and govern models in production.

“We’re also making our recently-announced Codey model for code completion, generation, and chat available for public preview,” it added.

The company had announced the generative AI support on Vertex AI in March this year, and began working with trusted testers.

–IANS

aj/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Golf: Chinese Taipei's Pan streaks ahead with glorious finish at Canadian Open
Next article
"Everyone in India will think it is not out, everyone in Australia will think it is out": Ponting on Green's catch
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google working on 'On-the-Go' mode for Meet: Report

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka: Report

News

Ellen Pompeo says she's no 'stamina' to binge on 'Grey's Anatomy' with daughter

News

Jennifer Lawrence is 'totally' open to playing her 'Hunger Games' role again

Technology

Indian study finds nutrient key to delay ageing, boost long & healthy life

News

Shawn Mendes releases new song on climate change following Canadian wildfires

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Fit-again Nick Kyrgios 'super excited' for his comeback

Feature

It pays to make propaganda films

News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline is concerned she's on crystal meth

Technology

Twitter refuses to pay Google Cloud bill, trust and safety services at risk

Technology

Microsoft announces AI Customer Commitments

Sports

Odisha women win Senior National Rugby 7s Championship

News

Ranbir Kapoor unleashes animalistic wrath in new video from 'Animal'

News

Alec Baldwin steps out with cane after hip surgery

Technology

Study explains why women are underrepresented in high-paying jobs

Technology

Radio host sues OpenAI for defamation after ChatGPT generated false info

News

Aamir, Hrithik, Rajkummar attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehndi

Sports

'Best coach in the world': Haaland hails Pep Guardiola after Champions League triumph

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US