scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google's latest Chrome update boosts speed on Mac, Android

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 14 (IANS) Google has announced that its Chrome web browser is getting a speed boost in the latest release due to several under-the-hood performance improvements, resulting in a significant new performance milestone across Mac and Android.

“The faster the browser, the more enjoyable your browsing experience will be. With the latest release of Chrome, we went deep under the hood of Chrome’s engine to look for every opportunity to increase the speed and efficiency, from improved caching to better memory management,” Google said in a blogpost.

Over the course of three months, a series of tweaks gave Chrome a 10 per cent boost on Apple’s Speedometer 2.1 browser benchmark, according to Google.

The changes include everything from improved caching to better memory management.

Moreover, the company said that Chrome on Android has always been optimised for a small footprint, but the Android ecosystem is diverse and contains devices with varying levels of capabilities.

To improve Chrome’s performance on high-end devices, Google is now targeting them with a version of Chrome that uses compiler flags optimised for speed rather than binary size.

For capable devices, these versions of Chrome run the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark 30 per cent faster.

–IANS

shs/uk/

Previous article
India saw 53% increase in ransomware attacks in 2022: CERT-In
Next article
Apple's 2024 product roadmap may not include iPhone SE 4
This May Also Interest You
News

Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan

News

'I always wanted to be a film actor,' says Kaveri Priyam

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

News

Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'

Technology

OpenAI now offers up to $20K for finding security flaws in ChatGPT

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri

Sports

Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry bares all while drinking wine in new pic

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

Technology

Late-stage deals plummet to 21-quarter low in US as VC funding halts

Sports

Sapporo's bid to host Winter Olympics faces potential postponement

Health & Lifestyle

Aus state reports 1st tetanus death since 1993

Technology

S.Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back first photos of moon's far side

Health & Lifestyle

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Technology

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India

News

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Health & Lifestyle

This AI-based smartphone app may help you quit smoking

Health & Lifestyle

Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Assam; targets earlier govts over lack of health infra

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US